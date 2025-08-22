Where to Watch ‘Ne Zha 2’: Is the History-Making Animated Movie Streaming?

The highest-grossing animated film of all time is back in theaters, this time with English dub screenings

Raquel Harris
"Ne Zha 2" (Beijing Enlight Pictures Co., A24)
“Ne Zha 2,” the history-making Chinese animated box office sensation, is back in theaters, and this time it’s giving fans an English dub version. And of course, we’re here with all the details about how and where to watch.

“Ne Zha 2,” A24’s first fully animated feature, has officially beaten out “Frozen 2” as the highest-grossing animated film of all time.

Written and directed by Jiaozi (also known as Yang Yu), will arrive in theaters across the U.S. Canada, Australia and New Zealand this week, and it’s even bringing fans the film in Imax, 3D and other premium formats.

Ne Zha 2” was initially released on Jan. 29, the first day of the Chinese New Year, and has since grossed more than $2.2 billion globally. Here’s everything you need to know about when, where and how to watch.

When does “Ne Zha 2” come out?

“Ne Zha 2” will head back to theaters on Friday, Aug. 22.

Is “Ne Zha 2” in theaters?

Yes, “Ne Zha 2” will be in theaters on Friday, Aug. 22. Check out the links below for tickets.

Will “Ne Zha 2” be streaming?

So far, there are no squared-away plans for when and where “Ne Zha 2” will be available to stream after its theatrical run.

What is “Ne Zha 2” about?

Here’s the official synopsis of “Ne Zha 2”: “A rebellious young boy, Ne Zha, is feared by the gods and born to mortal parents with wild, uncontrolled powers. Now he’s faced with an ancient force intent on destroying humanity, he must grow up to become the hero the world needs.”

Who’s in the cast?

The English voice cast includes Michelle Yeoh, Crystal Lee, Vincent Rodriguez III, Aleks Le and Damien Haas.

Watch the trailer

