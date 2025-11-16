Where to Watch ‘Now You See Me: Now You Don’t’: Is the Threequel Streaming?

Nearly 10 years after its first sequel, the “Now You See Me” franchise is finally back, bringing everyone’s favorite Horsemen back to the big screen.

And, after years of fans saying that first sequel should’ve been called “Now You Don’t,” this threequel is indeed called “Now You See Me: Now You Don’t.” It reunites the Horseman years after a not-so-amicable split, and introduces some new players to the game. This time, the trick is exposing a jewel dealer, who launders money for some very dangerous criminals with her gemstones.

Here’s what you need to know.

When does it come out?

“Now You See Me: Now You Don’t” releases everywhere on Friday, Nov. 14.

Is it streaming?

It is not. For the time being, you’ll have to go see this one in theaters. You can find a showtime near you below:

Are all the original Horseman returning?

Isla Fisher had to sit out “Now You See Me 2” due to scheduling conflicts, and her character was replaced by Lizzy Caplan. So, are both women in this movie? Just one? We can tell you that all the Horsemen you care about are indeed back, including Dave Franco, Jesse Eisenberg and Woody Harrelson.

Will there be a fourth film?

As of right now, a fourth “Now You See Me” film has not officially been announced. But this threequel does set up the next generation of magicians, so we wouldn’t count the possibility out just yet.

Watch the trailer