The 49th People’s Choice Awards hit Santa Monica on Sunday, and we’ve got all the information you need to watch the live festivities go down as fans crown the biggest entertainers working today.

The People’s Choice Awards have been celebrated since 1975 and continue to be a staple for all forms of entertainment. This year’s telecast is hosted by Marvel and “Barbie” star Simu Liu and will award talent across 45 categories of film, TV, music and pop culture.

“It’s exciting to celebrate this incredible year in pop culture,” Liu said, “and to do so with the incredible fans that make what we do possible.”

Here’s everything you need to know about how and where to watch the 2024 Grammys.

When do the People’s Choice Awards start?

The 49th People’s Choice Awards take place Sunday, Feb. 18, beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Additionally, “Live From E!: People’s Choice Awards Red Carpet Event” will air at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

What channel are the People’s Choice Awards on?

The People’s Choice Awards are broadcasting on NBC and E!.

Are the People’s Choice Awards streaming?

Yes, in addition to its broadcast airing on NBC, the 49th People’s Choice Awards will also stream live on NBCUniversal’s streaming platform, Peacock.

Peacock pricing begins at $5.99 per month for its premium, ad-based tier. Its Premium Plus tier begins at $11.99 per month and is ad-free. There is also a free trial.

What are The People’s Choice Awards?

The People’s Choice Awards is a ceremony dedicated to pop culture, music and television where winners are named based on fans’ votes online. This year’s ceremony includes 45 categories with nominations from your favorite film and TV actors, musicians and pop culture figures.

Who’s hosting the People’s Choice Awards?

Simu Liu will host this year’s ceremony. Liu has been in very notable films such as Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” CBC sitcom “Kim’s Convenience” and the year’s biggest film, “Barbie.”

In addition, Liu is starring in the upcoming Netflix science fiction thriller “Atlas” and the Lionsgate film “Arthur the King.”

Liu is also a nominee this year for best movie performance for his role as Ken in “Barbie,” the highest-grossing film in Warner Bros. history.

Who is performing at the People’s Choice Awards?

The 2024 People’s Choice Award performers include Grammy-winning country music star Lainey Wilson and Australian pop icon Kylie Minogue. As Sunday’s recipient of the “Music Icon Award,” rocker Lenny Kravitz will also be on hand to perform songs from his catalog. (That latter award will be presented by Adam Sandler.)

Who are this year’s People’s Choice Awards nominees?

Among the People’s Choice Awards categories, standout nominees include actors like Jennifer Lawerance, Julia Roberts, Florence Pugh, Adam Sandler, Timothée Chalamet, Tom Cruise, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jacob Elordi and Selena Gomez. Musicians Olivia Rodrigo, Bad Bunny and Jack Harlow are also in the mix, along with Lebron James and Kim Kardashian, among many others.

Categories include Song of the Year, Female Movie Star and Male Movie Star of the Year, Show of the Year and Social Celebrity of the Year.

Song of the Year competitors include “Dance the Night” by Dua Lipa, “Fast Car” by Luke Combs, “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus, “Fukumean” by Gunna, “Greedy” by Tate McRae, “Last Night” by Morgan Wallen, “Paint The Town Red” by Doja Cat and “Vampire” by Olivia Rodrigo.

Movie of the Year competitors include “Barbie,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” “Fast X,” “Oppenheimer,” “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” and “The Little Mermaid.”

See the full list of nominees here.

Can I still vote for the People’s Choice Awards?

Unfortunately, no. Voting has closed. For more information on how to vote in next year’s ceremony, visit votepca.com