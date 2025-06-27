Where to Watch ‘Ponyboi’: Is the Indie Neo-Noir Streaming or in Theaters?

Dylan O’Brien’s latest film is here, with “Ponyboi” officially beginning its theatrical run on Friday.

Directed by Esteban Arango, the film tells the story of a young intersex sex worker who has to flee from the mob after a drug deal goes sideways, and stars River Gallo alongside O’Brien. As it happens, Gallo also created and wrote the story.

“‘Ponyboi’ will not only empower the intersex community, but all marginalized people,” Gallo said. “My goal is to make a film for BIPOC, the LGBTQIA+ community, and anyone who has ever felt they didn’t belong.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the movie.

“Ponyboi” releases in select theaters on June 27, 2025. It will go wide in other cities on July 23. You can check your screening availability here.

Is it streaming?

It is not. For now, “Ponyboi” is releasing only in theaters, and will have a staggered rollout. We’ll keep you posted on when and where it’ll be streaming!

What is “Ponyboi” about?

Unfolding over the course of Valentine’s Day in New Jersey, a young intersex sex worker must run from the mob after a drug deal goes sideways, forcing him to confront his past.

Who’s in the cast?

River Gallo, Dylan O’Brien, Victoria Pedretti, Indya Moore and Murray Bartlett all star in “Ponyboi.”

Watch the trailer