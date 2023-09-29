A new chapter in the “Saw” franchise is here.

In preparation for the milestone tenth film, we have a rundown of where you can see the previous “Saw” movies ahead of “Saw X.”

It all started in 2004 as an idea conjured up by James Wan and Leigh Whannell, two bestie Australian filmmakers who were fresh off out of film school and eager to make a name for themselves in Hollywood.

The first “Saw,” which Whannell wrote and Wan directed, premiered on Oct. 29, 2004. Whannell, who also starred as Adam in the first film, went on to direct the next two films. “Saw III” ended up becoming the highest-earning film from the franchise ($165 million globally), per The Numbers.

The inspiration behind the film was rooted in one of Whannell’s real-life experiences. During an interview with the AV Club, Whannell said that at the age of 24, he started to have severe migraines, and out of fear of thinking it could be something more series like a brain tumor, he took it upon himself to go to the hospital and undergo a series of tests, including an MRI. And that’s where the origin story of “Saw’s” antagonist John “Jigsaw” Kramer came from.

Whannell’s hospital encounter spawned a billion-dollar franchise.

No more playing games, here’s where you can stream all the “Saw” films.

First, here are all the “Saw” movies in order:

“Saw” (2004)

“Saw II” (2005)

“Saw III” (2006)

“Saw IV” (2007)

“Saw V” (2008)

“Saw VI” (2009

“Saw: The Final Chapter” (2010)

“Jigsaw” (2017)

“Spiral” (2021)

“Saw X” (2023)

Peacock

“Saw” (2004) — (Photo credit: Lionsgate)

Seven of the ten “Saw” movies are available to to watch on Peacock, including “Saw,” “Saw II,” “Saw III,” “Saw IV,” “Saw V,” “Saw VI” and “Saw: The Final Chapter.” And “Saw X” will likely land on the streamer as well, as Lionsgate Films has distributed every “Saw” film and has a multi-year distribution deal with the platform for theatrical releases.

Starz

Lionsgate

As stated above, Lionsgate is the “Saw” franchise distributor and the production company owns Starz. So before you see the movie on Peacock, it will probably land on Starz first. And just like Peacock, Starz carries seven films, including “Saw,” “Saw II,” “Saw III,” “Saw IV,” “Saw V,” “Saw VI” and “Saw: The Final Chapter.”

Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video doesn’t have “Saw: The Final Chapter” but it does have “Jigsaw.” Prime Video offers “Saw,” “Saw II,” “Saw III,” “Saw IV,” “Saw V,” “Saw VI and “Jigsaw.” You can also watch “them “Jigsaw” via Prime Video’s sibling streamer MGM+

Hulu

Lionsgate

The ninth installment of the “Saw” universe “Spiral,” which starred comedian and actor Chris Rock,” can be viewed on Disney-owned streamer Hulu. Sadly, that’s the only “Saw” movie you’ll have access to. But, no worries, you can try Hulu out for free for 30 days, which should give you enough to time get in a good watch.

