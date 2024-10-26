Where to Watch ‘Seth Meyers: Dad Man Walking’: Is the ‘Late Night’ Host’s Comedy Special Streaming?

You may know Seth Meyers for his near-daily “A Closer Look” segments, but with his new special, he’s allowing fans a closer look at himself.

Directed by Neal Brennan, “Dad Man Walking” is the late night host’s first stand-up special with HBO, and digs in less on politics, and more on his life as, well, a dad.

The special is written, performed, and executive produced by Meyers. Mike Shoemaker, Tim Sarkes, and John Irwin executive produce alongside him, with Chelsea Alonzi also producing.

Here’s everything you need to know.

“Dad Man Walking” was released on Saturday, October 26 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT

Is it streaming?

Yes! Fans can stream Seth Meyers’ stand-up special on Max.

What is it about?

“Dad Man Walking” is Meyers’ first HBO stand-up special, and like the title suggests, touches on his life as a parent.

Per the official logline, the special talks about everything “from the chaos of raising three young kids, to navigating different communication styles in marriage, to the proper way to cross the street in New York City” and “showcases Meyers’ effortless conversational style as he offers up hilarious reflections on family, generational legacies, and why his kids provide the best material for his comedy.”

Watch the trailer