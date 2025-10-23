Where to Watch ‘Shelby Oaks’: Is Chris Stuckmann’s Horror Movie Streaming?

T’is the season for scary movies, and the next offering this week is “Shelby Oaks.”

Written and directed by Chris Stuckmann, the film stars Camille Sullivan as Mia, a woman desperately searching for her missing sister, Riley (Sarah Durn). Along the way, she learns that the demon that she and her sister dealt with in their childhood may not be as imaginary as she thought.

Not only is it a psychological thriller, but it also falls into the found footage genre. Here’s what you need to know in order to see it.

“Shelby Oaks” releases everywhere on Friday, Oct. 24.

Is it streaming?

It is not just yet. For now, you’ll only be able to experience “Shelby Oaks” in theaters. Since it’s a NEON film, that means it’ll head to Hulu when it’s time to go to streaming. We’ll keep you posted on when that’ll be.

In the meantime, you can find out if a theater near you is showing “Shelby Oaks” below:

What is it about?

Per the official logline: “A woman’s desperate search for her long-lost sister falls into obsession upon realizing that the imaginary demon from their childhood may have been real.”

Is it good?

You can read TheWrap’s full review on “Shelby Oaks” here, to help you get an idea of what you’re seeing.

Watch the trailer