Where to Watch ‘Sinners’: Is the Michael B. Jordan Vampire Movie Streaming?

Ryan Coogler’s fifth feature film “Sinners,” which features Michael B. Jordan playing a dual role as twins, is finally here. And TheWrap has all the details on how to watch, who’s in the cast and where you can grab tickets.

Shot using 65mm film, Coogler tells the story of twin brothers Smoke and Stack (Jordan), who return to their hometown in the 1930s an effort to start a new life. However, though they attempt to leave their dark pasts behind them, they learn more insidious spirits await them in the Jim Crow south of Mississippi.

Here’s everything you need to know about when, where and how to watch.

When does “Sinners” come out?

“Sinners” opens on Friday, April 18.

Is “Sinners” in theaters?

Yes, “Sinners” hits theaters on Friday, April 18. Check out the links below for where to get tickets. It’s also playing in IMAX theaters and was shot using IMAX cameras.

Is “Sinners” streaming?

Not right now. “Sinners” is exclusively in theaters, so the only way to see it right now is by buying a ticket. But as a Warner Bros. film it will eventually be streaming on Max. We’ll update this story when a streaming release date is announced.

What is “Sinners” about?

Here’s the official synopsis of the film: “Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Michael B. Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.”

Who is in the “Sinners” cast?

The “Sinners” cast includes Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld, Li Jun Li, Omar Benson Miller, Jayme Lawson, Wunmi Mosaku, Delroy Lindo, Jack O’ Connell and more.

Is “Sinners” scary?

While Ryan Coogler has proven himself with dramas (“Fruitvale Station”), sports movies (“Creed”) and blockbusters (“Black Panther” and “Wakanda Forever”), “Sinners” is the filmmaker’s first horror movie and it is very much a horror movie. So yes, “Sinners” is scary.

The film is rated R for strong bloody violence, sexual content and language.

Watch the trailer