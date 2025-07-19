Where to Watch the New ‘Smurfs’ Movie: Is It Streaming?

Feeling a little blue? “Smurfs” might be able to help you there — or at least empathize with the feeling.

Directed by Chris Miller, the latest take on the little blue creatures has arrived, and this time, there’s not just Gargamel to worry about. In this movie, the little blue creatures have to worry about Gargamel and Razamel (though ironically, the evil wizards are voiced by the same man).

It’s the latest family movie offering this summer, though it is rated PG. Here’s everything you need to know.

“Smurfs” hits theaters everywhere on July 18.

Is “Smurfs” streaming?

It is not. For now, you’ll only be able to catch “Smurfs” in theaters. After its theatrical run, it’ll likely head to Paramount+. We’ll keep you posted on when that’ll be.

Who voices the Smurfs this time?

This “Smurfs” cast includes Rihanna, James Corden, Nick Offerman, JP Karliak, Daniel Levy, Amy Sedaris, Natasha Lyonne, Sandra Oh, Jimmy Kimmel, Octavia Spencer, Nick Kroll, Hannah Waddingham, Alex Winter, Maya Erskine, Billie Lourd, Xolo Maridueña, and Marshmello, with Kurt Russell and John Goodman.

What is it about?

The official synopsis reads: “When Papa Smurf (John Goodman) is mysteriously taken by evil wizards, Razamel and Gargamel, Smurfette (Rihanna) leads the Smurfs on a mission into the real world to save him. With the help of new friends, the Smurfs must discover what defines their destiny to save the universe.”

Is it live action again?

No, this version is animated.

Watch the trailer