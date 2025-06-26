Where to Watch ‘Sorry, Baby’: Is the A24 Film Streaming?

Life goes on, as they say. But sometimes, it can be pretty hard to go with it; such is the case for Agnes in “Sorry, Baby.”

A24’s latest film, written and directed by Eva Victor, also stars Victor as Agnes, who faces a life-altering event. Though everyone around her caries on with life as usual, she can’t. It’s not until a close friend visits her that Agnes realizes the rut she’s in, and starts to figure out how to start her life back up again.

Here’s everything you need to know about the film.

“Sorry, Baby” hits select theaters on June 27. The film will go wide on July 18. You can see if a theater near you is part of the limited release below:

Is it streaming?

It is not. For at least several weeks, you’ll have to head to the theater if you want to see “Sorry, Baby.” But it will eventually go to streaming, and as it’s an A24 film, it’ll head to Max. We’ll keep you posted on when exactly that’ll be.

What is “Sorry, Baby” about?

The official logline reads: “Something bad happened to Agnes. But life goes on… for everyone around her, at least. When a beloved friend visits on the brink of a major milestone, Agnes starts to realize just how stuck she’s been, and begins to work through how to move forward.”

Who stars in the film?

“Sorry, Baby” boasts a cast including Eva Victor, Naomi Ackie, Lucas Hedges, John Carroll Lynch, Louis Cancelmi and Kelly McCormack.

Watch the trailer