Where to Watch ‘Spinal Tap II: The End Continues’: Is the Sequel Streaming?

1984’s “This is Spinal Tap” is one of the most influential Hollywood comedies ever made. The film essentially launched the mockumentary format that would later be used by TV sitcoms like “The Office” and “Parks and Recreation,” and its many tongue-in-cheek jabs at the absurdity of celebrity and fame have not lost an ounce of their weight in the decades since its release. Now, over 40 years later, director Rob Reiner and stars Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Harry Shearer have reunited for a sequel to their beloved 1980s classic.

Here is how, when and where you can watch “Spinal Tap II: The End Continues.”

When does “Spinal Tap II: The End Continues” come out?

“Spinal Tap II: The End Continues” is set to be released on Friday, Sept. 12.

Is “Spinal Tap II” streaming?

“Spinal Tap II: The End Continues” is not currently streaming. The film is slated to hit theaters first, and no streaming premiere date has been set for it yet. You can, however, find tickets to theatrical screenings of the movie at the links below.

Who is in the sequel’s cast?

Original “Spinal Tap” stars Christopher Guest (“Best in Show”), Michael McKean (“Better Call Saul”), Harry Shearer (“The Simpsons”), Rob Reiner (“All in the Family”) and Fran Drescher (“The Nanny”) have all returned to reprise their roles in “The End Continues.” The sequel’s cast also includes Don Lake (“Space Force”), John Michael Higgins (“Pitch Perfect”), Jason Acuña (“Jackass”), Nina Conti (“Family Tree”), Griffin Matthews (“You”), Kerry Godliman (“We Live in Time”), Chris Addison (“The Thick of It”), Kathreen Khavari (“Big Little Lies”) and Paul Shaffer (“This is Spinal Tap”).

The sequel is also set to feature cameos from multiple famous musicians and artists, including Paul McCartney, Elton John, Questlove, Trisha Yearwood, Garth Brooks, Chad Smith and Lars Ulrich.

What is “Spinal Tap II: The End Continues” about?

Adopting the same mockumentary format as its parent film, “Spinal Tap II: The End Continues” follows the members of the fictional heavy metal group Spinal Tap as they reunite after a 15-year hiatus to put on one final concert together.

Watch the trailer: