Where to Watch ‘Steve’: Is Cillian Murphy’s Drama Streaming?

Cillian Murphy’s new film “Steve” might be a Netflix film, but it’s getting an early theatrical release a few weeks early.

The film follows Murphy as a reform school teacher who is juggling the rigors of his job with his own mental health. Netflix is housing the film beginning in October but there will be a short run in theaters a few weeks before it lands on the streamer.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new movie, how to watch “Steve” right now and where to expect it on streaming.

When does “Steve” come out?

Cillian Murphy’s latest film, “Steve,” has a limited release in theaters beginning Friday, September 19. It lands on Netflix starting Friday, Oct. 3.

Is “Steve” streaming or in theaters?

The answer is both in short order of one another. “Steve” will release in theaters on Friday, Sept. 19, before landing on Netflix for its streaming home on Friday, Oct. 3.

Find “Steve” showtimes and book tickets for screenings near you in the links below.

Who is in the “Steve” cast?

Alongside Murphy, “Steve” stars Emily Watson, Tracey Ullman, Jay Lycurgo, Little Simz, Joshua Barry, Roger Allam, Archie Fisher, Marcus Garvey and Charles Beaven.

What is “Steve” about?

“Steve” stars Murphy as a reform school teacher juggling the survival of his school with his own mental health. Here is the official synopsis for the Netflix original film.

“Follows headteacher Steve battling for his reform college’s survival while managing his mental health. Concurrently, troubled student Shy navigates his violent tendencies and fragility, torn between his past and future prospects.”

Watch the trailer: