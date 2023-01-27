Written by Kenya Barris and Jonah Hill, “You People” takes a look at what happens when two very different families — one Black and one white — come together. Hill and Lauren London play a new couple whose relatives find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences.

“You People” also marks Barris’ directorial debut.

When Does “You People” Come Out?

“You People” was released in select theaters on Jan. 20, 2023.

Is “You People” Streaming?

“You People” will begin streaming Jan. 27 on Netflix.

Who Is in the “You People” Cast?

Jonah Hill plays Ezra Cohen and Lauren London plays Amira Mohammed, his girlfriend.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny play Ezra’s parents Shelley and Arnold.

Nia Long and Eddie Murphy play Amira’s parents, Akbar and Fatima Mohammed.

Sam Jay, Elliott Gould, Travis Bennett, Molly Gordon, Rhea Perlman, Deon Cole, Andrea Savage, Mike Epps, Emily Arlook, Alani La La Anthony, and Bryan Greenberg also star.

Watch the “You People” Trailer