It’s officially the NFL season, and the two teams are ready to hit the field in the very first Sunday night matchup of 2025.

This is “Sunday Night Football’s” 20th year in the game, still running as America’s most-watched prime time broadcast for 14 years in a row, and the viewing options are many as the game will be on TV as well as streaming.

The first game kicks off between the Baltimore Ravens and the Buffalo Bills. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch.

“Sunday Night Football” kicks off Sunday, Sept. 7 at 5:20 p.m. PST. It airs every Sunday.

Will it be on broadcast TV?

Yes, you can either watch the game live on NBC.

Is it streaming?

Yes, “Sunday Night Football” will be available to stream on NBC’s platform Peacock.

Week 1 — Sunday, Sept. 7 at 5:20 p.m. PST: Baltimore Ravens vs. Buffalo Bills

Week 2 — Sunday, Sept 14 at 5:20 p.m. PST: Atlanta Falcons vs. Minnesota Vikings

Week 3 — Sunday, Sept 21 at 5:20 p.m. PST: Kansas City Chiefs vs the New York Giants

Week 4 — Sunday, Sept 28 at 5:20 p.m. PST: Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys

Week 5 — Sunday, Oct. 5 at 5:20 p.m. PST: New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills

Week 6 — Sunday, Oct. 12 at 5:20 p.m. PST: Detroit Lions vs Kansas City Chiefs

Week 7 — Sunday, Oct. 19 at 5:20 p.m. PST: Atlanta Falcons vs. San Francisco 49ers

Week 8 — Sunday, Oct. 26 at 5:20 p.m. PST: Green Bay Packers vs. Pittsburg Steelers

Week 9 — Sunday, Nov. 2 at 5:20 p.m. PST: Seattle Seahawks

Week 10 — Sunday, Nov. 9 at 5:20 p.m. PST: Pittsburg Steelers vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Week 11 — Sunday, Nov. 16 at 5:20 p.m. PST: Detroit Lions vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Week 12 — Sunday, Nov. 23 at 5:20 p.m. PST: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Rams

Week 13 — Thursday, Nov. 27 at 5:20 p.m. PST: Cincinatti Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Week 13 — Sunday, Nov. 30 at 5:20 p.m. PST: Denver Broncos vs. Washington Commanders

Week 14 — Sunday, Dec. 7 at 5:20 p.m. PST: Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Week 15 — Sunday, Dec. 14 at 5:20 p.m. PST: Minnesota Vikings vs. Dallas Cowboys

Week 16 — Sunday, Dec. 21 at 5:20 p.m. PST: Cincinatti Bengals vs. Miami Dolphins

Week 17 — Sunday, Dec. 21 at 5:20 p.m. PST: Chicago Bears vs. San Francisco 49ers

Where does the first game take place?

The Baltimore Ravens will hit the Buffalo Bills’ home turf at the Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY.