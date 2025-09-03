NFL Football Tackles ‘Superman’ as No. 1 Thing Audiences Are Most Excited About Right Now | Chart

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

“NFL Football” climbs to No. 1 this week as pre-season comes to a close and the much-anticipated season opener game between the Eagles and Cowboys is set to happen Sept. 4. Following closely is the film “Superman,” which moves up two places to take the No. 2 position as it is now available to view at home. This shift pushes last week’s chart-topper, “Wednesday,” down to No. 3. “The Conjuring: Last Rites” continues its ascent, moving up two spots to No. 4 in anticipation of its release this weekend, while “Stranger Things” slides two spots to round out the Top 5.

The highly anticipated sequel “Wicked: For Good” returns at No. 6, and the TV series “The Summer I Turned Pretty” re-enters the chart at No. 7 as the series comes to a close in a few weeks. Disney’s “Freakier Friday” holds at No. 8 for the second week in a row. “Weapons” sees a significant four-spot drop to No. 9. “Dexter: Resurrection” falls three places to land at No. 10 as it approaches its season end.

Weekly Top 10 (Aug. 23 – 29)