Post-Wimbledon, A New Generation of Tennis Stars Are Driving the Sport’s TV Demand

Following this year’s Wimbledon Championships, a shift is becoming clear not only on the court, but in the hearts of global audiences. While legends like Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer have long dominated the tennis world, recent demand data for these players suggests that the sport’s fan base is increasingly rallying behind a new generation.

The final round of the Men’s Singles tournament saw Carlos Alcaraz facing off against Jannik Sinner in a rematch of the French Open earlier this year, which Alcaraz won. Alcaraz was the defending Wimbledon champ, having bested Djokovic the past two years, so it was something of an upset when Sinner emerged victorious. The budding rivalry between these two players can serve as a compelling narrative that will draw attention to events like Wimbledon and the sport of tennis in general.

While established tennis champs have historically captured the lion’s share of attention from global tennis fans, the global demand for Alcaraz and Sinner has surged since their recent high-profile matchups. As of July 14, Sinner was the most in-demand athlete in the world, with Alcaraz a close second.

This isn’t to say Djokovic, Nadal or Federer have faded into irrelevance. All three continue to spark meaningful demand spikes around key moments. For example, Djokovic during the Australian Open and Federer during anniversary tributes and sponsorship appearances. However, the overall trend points toward a generational handoff. Today’s fans are turning their attention to the athletes shaping the next era.

This changing of the guard also appears to be shifting national interest in the sport. Parrot Analytics’ Sports Demand shows that in Serbia, Djokovic’s home country, tennis accounts for a sizable 21% of all demand for sports competitions. A national sports hero like Djokovic has the ability to drive interest in a sport like tennis in his home country. The share of demand for tennis in Italy so far this year (19.7%) is not far behind Serbia. As national pride fuels fan engagement, it is likely we’re seeing the Sinner effect in real time, illustrating how the success of a local star can drive broader interest and growth for a sport in their home market.

In Spain, France and Australia, traditional tennis strongholds, tennis still commands a healthy share of overall sports interest. In the U.S., tennis captures 8.6% of the country’s sports demand, which is just above the global average of 8.1%. It serves as a reminder that even in a crowded sports ecosystem, elite talent and iconic tournaments like Wimbledon still break through.

For marketers, rights holders and broadcasters, these audience signals matter. They suggest that while nostalgia for tennis legends remains potent, the business of tennis must increasingly be forward-looking. Rising stars like Alcaraz and Sinner aren’t just winning matches, they are winning over fans, sponsors and entire countries.

To fully capitalize on this momentum, platforms and advertisers may want to double down on storytelling around this generational shift. If demand is any indicator, the future of tennis is already here and audiences are tuning in.