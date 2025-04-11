Where to Watch ‘The Amateur’: Is Rami Malek’s New Movie Streaming?

Spy movies are typically led by heroes who are unafraid to get into the action and will kill whoever gets in their way. But such is not the case with “The Amateur.”

In James Hawes’ newest film, our hero is Charlie Heller (Rami Malek), who’s just an analyst at the CIA. He spends his days looking through files and staying out of the action. But when his wife is killed on a trip to London, he decides to take vengeance himself.

Here’s everything you need to know about the film.

“The Amateur” hit theaters on April 11, 2025.

Is it streaming?

Not yet. For now, “The Amateur” is only in theaters. Being a 20th Century Studios production, that means it’ll likely head to Hulu and/or Disney+ when it comes time for a streaming release.

What is “The Amateur” about?

The official synopsis reads: “Charlie Heller (Malek) is a brilliant, but deeply introverted decoder for the CIA working out of a basement office at headquarters in Langley whose life is turned upside down when his wife is killed in a London terrorist attack. When his supervisors refuse to take action, he takes matters into his own hands, embarking on a dangerous trek across the globe to track down those responsible, his intelligence serving as the ultimate weapon for eluding his pursuers and achieving his revenge.”

Who’s in it?

In addition to Malek, “The Amateur” also stars Rachel Brosnahan, Caitríona Balfe, Jon Bernthal, Michael Stuhlbarg, Holt McCallany, Julianne Nicholson, Adrian Martinez, Danny Sapani, and Laurence Fishburne.

Watch the trailer