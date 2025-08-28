Where to Watch ‘The Roses’: Is Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman’s Comedy Streaming?

One of the year’s most unexpected remakes, “The Roses,” arrives this week. The new comedy is a star-studded take on its 1989 parent film, one that pits two of Britain’s most esteemed living actors against each other in an entertaining, debauched 1-v-1 war. The catch? The feuding characters at the center of “The Roses” also just so happen to be each other’s spouses.

Here is how, when and where you can watch “The Roses.”

When does “The Roses” come out?

“The Roses” will be released on Friday, August 29.

Is “The Roses” streaming?

“The Roses” is not streaming yet and there has so far been no indication given as to when it will become available to rent, buy or stream from the comfort of your own home. For now, it can only be seen in the U.S. in theaters.

You can buy tickets to local theatrical screenings of the film at the links below.

Who is in the film’s cast?

Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”) and Olivia Colman (“The Favourite”) headline the ensemble cast of “The Roses.” They are joined in the film by former “SNL” stars Andy Samberg (“Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping”) and Kate McKinnon (“Barbie”), as well as Allison Janney (“I, Tonya”), Ncuti Gatwa (“Doctor Who”), Jamie Demetriou (“Fleabag”), Zoë Chao (“The Afterparty”), Sunita Mani (“Mr. Robot”) and Belinda Bromilow (“The Great”).

What is “The Roses” about?

Written by “Poor Things” and “The Great” screenwriter Tony McNamara, “The Roses” is a remake of the 1989 classic film “The War of the Roses.” It follows a well-to-do husband (Cumberbatch) and wife (Colman) whose competitive tendencies and long-simmering resentments eventually boil over, destroying their shared façade of a picture-perfect life as they engage each other in a spiteful, no-holds-barred emotional, professional and psychological battle.

Watch the trailer: