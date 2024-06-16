Broadway’s biggest night of the year takes place on Sunday when the Tony Awards air live from New York City. This year, 28 of 36 shows are nominated for at least one award, with two — “Hell’s Kitchen” and “Stereophonic” — receiving 13 nods each.

Presenters for this year’s event include Tony Award winners Cynthia Erivo, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Idina Menzel, Jeffrey Wright and Ben Platt will hand out awards, as well as actors Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells and Anthony Ramos.

Here is everything you need to know about the 2024 Tony Awards.

When do the Tonys start?

The 77th annual Tony Awards take place on Sunday, June 16 starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT at the David H. Koch Theater at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City.

What channel are they on?

The Tonys air live on CBS.

Are the 2024 Tonys streaming?

The Tonys stream live on Paramount+ in the United States. The Tonys will be live and on-demand for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs.

Who’s the host?

Actress Ariana DeBose will host the Tonys for the third time. DeBose hinted in an interview with People that this might also be her last time hosting.

“I am really craving being back on stage, in a larger way than simply hosting the Tonys,” she said. “And for that reason, this will probably be one of the last times I host for a while, so someone else can hold the ropes.”

Julianne Hough and Utkarsh Ambudkar will host the preshow, “The Tony Awards: Act One.”

What are the musical performances?

The show’s performances will represent eight of the shows nominated for best musical and best revival of a musical. They include “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club,” “Hell’s Kitchen,” “Illinoise,” “Merrily We Roll Along,” “Suffs,” “The Outsiders,” “The Who’s Tommy” and “Water for Elephants.”

Who are the Tony nominees?

The nominees were led by “Hell’s Kitchen,” Alicia Keys’ semi-autobiographical musical, and “Stereophonic,” David Adjmi’s play about a band recording an album, which each picked up 13 nominations. The cast of “Stereophonic” also enjoyed a wave of nods, as five of its seven members were nominated for individual acting awards.

“Succession” star Jeremy Strong is nominated for “An Enemy of the People” and “Harry Potter” star Daniel Radcliffe received his first Tony nomination for his fifth show, the Stephen Sondheim musical “Merrily We Roll Along.”

The full list of nominees is below:

Best New Play

“Jaja’s African Hair Braiding”

“Mary Jane”

“Mother Play”

“Prayer for the French Republic”

“Stereophonic”

Best New Musical

“Hell’s Kitchen”

“Illinoise”

“The Outsiders”

“Suffs”

“Water for Elephants”

Best Play Revival

“Appropriate”

“An Enemy of the People”

“Purlie Victorious”

Best Musical Revival

“Cabaret”

“Gutenberg! The Musical!”

“Merrily We Roll Along”

“The Who’s Tommy”

Best Book of a Musical

Bekah Brunstetter , “The Notebook”

“The Notebook” Kristoffer Diaz, “Hell’s Kitchen”

“Hell’s Kitchen” Rick Elice, “Water for Elephants”

Adam Rapp and Justin Levine, “The Outsiders”

“The Outsiders” Shaina Taub, “Suffs”

Best Leading Actor in a Play

William Jackson Harper , “Uncle Vanya”

“Uncle Vanya” Leslie Odom Jr., “Purlie Victorious”

“Purlie Victorious” Liev Schreiber, “Doubt”

“Doubt” Jeremy Strong, “An Enemy of the People”

“An Enemy of the People” Michael Stuhlbarg, “Patriots”

Best Leading Actress in a Play

Betsy Aidem, “Prayer for the French Republic”

“Prayer for the French Republic” Jessica Lange, “Mother Play”

“Mother Play” Rachel McAdams, “Mary Jane”

Sarah Paulson, “Appropriate”

Amy Ryan, “Doubt”

Best Leading Actor in a Musical

Brody Grant, “The Outsiders”

Jonathan Groff, “Merrily We Roll Along”

Dorian Harewood, “The Notebook”

Brian d’Arcy James, “Days of Wine and Roses”

“Days of Wine and Roses” Eddie Redmayne, “Cabaret”

Best Leading Actress in a Musical

Eden Espinosa, “Lempicka”

Maleah Joi Moon, “Hell’s Kitchen”

Maryann Plunkett, “The Notebook”

Kelli O’Hara, “Days of Wine and Roses”

Gayle Rankin, “Cabaret”

Best Featured Actor in a Play

Will Brill, “Stereophonic”

Eli Gelb, “Stereophonic”

Jim Parsons, “Mother Play”

“Mother Play” Tom Pecinka, “Stereophonic”

Corey Stoll, “Appropriate”

Best Featured Actor in a Musical

Roger Bart, “Back to the Future”

Joshua Boone, “The Outsiders”

“The Outsiders” Brandon Victor Dixon, “Hell’s Kitchen”

Sky Lakota-Lynch, “The Outsiders”

Daniel Radcliffe, “Merrily We Roll Along”

Steven Skybell, “Cabaret”

Best Featured Actress in a Play

Quincy Tyler Bernstine, “Doubt”

Juliana Canfield, “Stereophonic”

Celia Keenan-Bolger, “Mother Play”

Sarah Pidgeon, “Stereophonic”

Kara Young, “Purlie Victorious”

Best Featured Actress in a Musical

Shoshana Bean, “Hell’s Kitchen”

Amber Iman, “Lempicka”

“Lempicka” Nikki M. James, “Suffs”

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, “Spamalot”

Kecia Lewis, “Hell’s Kitchen”

Lindsay Mendez, “Merrily We Roll Along”

“Merrily We Roll Along” Bebe Neuwirth, “Cabaret”

Best Direction of a Play

Daniel Aukin, “Stereophonic”

Anne Kauffman, “Mary Jane”

“Mary Jane” Kenny Leon, “Purlie Victorious”

Lila Neugebauer, “Appropriate”

Whitney White, “Jaja’s African Hair Braiding”

Best Direction of a Musical

Maria Friedman, “Merrily We Roll Along”

“Merrily We Roll Along” Michael Greif, “Hell’s Kitchen”

Leigh Silverman, “Suffs”

Jessica Stone, “Water for Elephants”

Danya Taymor, “The Outsiders”

Best Scenic Design of a Play

dots, “An Enemy of the People”

“An Enemy of the People” dots, “Appropriate”

“Appropriate” Derek McLane, “Purlie Victorious”

“Purlie Victorious” David Zinn, “Jaja’s African Hair Braiding”

“Jaja’s African Hair Braiding” David Zinn, “Stereophonic”

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

AMP featuring Tatiana Kahvegian, “The Outsiders”

“The Outsiders” Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini, “Hell’s Kitchen”

Tim Hatley and Finn Ross, “Back to the Future”

“Back to the Future” Riccardo Hernández and Peter Nigrini, “Lempicka”

“Lempicka” Takeshi Kata, “Water for Elephants”

David Korins, “Here Lies Love”

“Here Lies Love” Tom Scutt, “Cabaret”

Best Costume Design of a Play

Dede Ayite, “Appropriate”

“Appropriate” Dede Ayite, “Jaja’s African Hair Braiding”

Enver Chakartash, “Stereophonic”

Emilio Sosa, “Purlie Victorious”

“Purlie Victorious” David Zinn, “An Enemy of the People”

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Dede Ayite, “Hell’s Kitchen”

Linda Cho, “The Great Gatsby”

“The Great Gatsby” David Israel Reynoso, “Water for Elephants”

Tom Scutt, “Cabaret”

“Cabaret” Paul Tazewell, “Suffs”

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Isabella Byrd, “Enemy of the People”

“Enemy of the People” Amith Chandrashaker, “Prayer for the French Republic”

Jiyoun Chang, “Stereophonic”

“Stereophonic” Jane Cox, “Appropriate”

Natasha Katz, “Grey House”

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Brandon Stirling Baker, “Illinoise”

Isabella Byrd, “Cabaret”

“Cabaret” Natasha Katz, “Hell’s Kitchen”

“Hell’s Kitchen” Bradley King and David Bengali, “Water for Elephants”

Brian MacDevitt and Hana S. Kim, “The Outsiders”

Best Sound Design of a Play

Justin Ellington and Stefania Bulbarella, “Jaja’s African Hair Braiding”

Leah Gelpe, “Mary Jane”

Tom Gibbons, “Grey House”

Bray Poor and Will Pickens, “Appropriate”

Ryan Rumery, “Stereophonic”

Best Sound Design of a Musical

M.L. Dogg and Cody Spencer, “Here Lies Love”

Kai Harada, “Merrily We Roll Along”

Nick Lidster, “Cabaret”

Gareth Owen, “Hell’s Kitchen”

“Hell’s Kitchen” Cody Spencer, “The Outsiders”

Best Original Score

Will Butler, “Stereophonic”

Adam Guettel, “Days of Wine and Roses”

“Days of Wine and Roses” Jamestown Revival and Justin Levine, “The Outsiders”

David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, “Here Lies Love”

Shaina Taub, “Suffs”

Best Choreography

Camille A. Brown, “Hell’s Kitchen”

Shana Carroll and Jesse Robb, “Water for Elephants”

Rick and Jeff Kuperman, “The Outsiders”

Annie-B Parson, “Here Lies Love”

Justin Peck, “Illinoise”

Best Orchestrations