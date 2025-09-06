Where to Watch ‘Twinless’: Is Dylan O’Brien’s New Movie Streaming?

How does someone cope with their twin dying? That’s the question in “Twinless,” starring James Sweeney and Dylan O’Brien.

In addition to starring, Sweeney directs, produces and writes the film, which tells the story of two men who, having lost their twin brothers, meet in a grief support group. They quickly grow close, but soon enough, major secrets are exposed.

Here’s what you need to know.

After premiering at Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, “Twinless” released wide on Sept. 5.

Is it streaming?

It is not. For now, you’ll only be able to see “Twinless” in theaters. It’s a Lionsgate film though, which means it’ll head to Starz when it’s time to go to streaming. We’ll keep you posted on when that is.

For now, check your local listings for showtimes.

What is it about?

“Twinless” centers on two young men, Roman (O’Brien) and Dennis (Sweeney), who meet in a twin bereavement support group and form an unlikely, but very, very strong friendship. Eventually though, it’s revealed that both have “secrets which could turn best friends into bitter enemies.”

In his review for TheWrap from Sundance, Chase Hutchinson praised Sweeney’s handle on tone.

“It’s a juggling act of tones that manages to be funny, chaotic, dark and even unexpectedly poignant. The film also has Dylan O’Brien giving one of his best performances to date, bringing just the right amount of heartfelt himbo energy to his role as grieving twin Roman and giving the film unexpected emotional weight in key moments.”

Who’s in the “Twinless” cast?

In addition to Sweeney and O’Brien, “Twinless” stars Aisling Franciosi, Lauren Graham, Francois Arnaud, Tasha Smith, Chris Perfetti, Susan Park and Cree.

Watch the trailer