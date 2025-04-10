Where to Watch ‘Warfare’: Is the A24 Movie Streaming?

After telling a fictional, dystopian war story in “Civil War” last year, director Alex Garland is back with his next film, and this one gets a bit more real.

Hitting theaters on Friday, “Warfare” takes viewers on a mission with Navy SEALS — one that’s based on an actual mission that co-director Ray Mendoza himself experienced (more on that in a moment). When things go sideways, the platoon must stand together and survive insurgent territory.

Here’s everything you need to know about the movie.

“Warfare” releases nationwide on April 11, 2025.

Is it streaming?

Nope. As an A24 film, “Warfare” is only going to be in theaters for the time being. As part of A24’s output deal with Max the film will eventually be streaming on Max, and we’ll update this story when a streaming release date is announced.

For now, check your local listings to buy tickets.

What is it about?

Per the official synopsis: “‘Warfare’ embeds audiences with a platoon of American Navy SEALs on a surveillance mission gone wrong in insurgent territory. A visceral, boots-on-the-ground story of modern warfare and brotherhood, told like never before: in real-time and based on the memory of the people who lived it. Directed by Ray Mendoza and Alex Garland, “Warfare” delivers an intense and realistic portrayal of combat.’”

So it’s based on a true story?

Yes. Alex Garland co-wrote and directed the story alongside Ray Mendoza, and the story is based on a real firefight that Mendoza experienced. Story elements come straight from his and other soldiers’ memories.

Who’s in the “Warfare” cast?

The movie has a deep bench, and it includes D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Will Poulter, Cosmo Jarvis, Kit Connor, Finn Bennett, Taylor John Smith, Michael Gandolfini, Adain Bradley, Noah Centineo, Evan Holtzman, Henrique Zaga with Joseph Quinn and Charles Melton.

Watch the trailer