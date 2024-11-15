Where Was Netflix’s ‘Hot Frosty’ Filmed?

Like in any movie, “Hot Frosty” plays a little creatively with where in the world it’s supposed to take place. But at least in this case, it’s pretty close.

Now streaming on Netflix, the holiday film centers on Kathy (Lacey Chabert), a café owner in Hope Springs who’s grieving the loss of her husband. When she places a scarf on a very chiseled snowman, that snowman comes to life and seeks her out.

As the two try and figure out what exactly happened and avoid having Jack (Dustin Milligan) melt into a puddle (yes, really), they find themselves quickly falling in love.

At the end of the film, we learn that Hope Springs is actually meant to be in New York, as we see a shot of their license plate on the way to the airport for Hawaii. But was “Hot Frosty” actually filmed in New York?

Well, no. But like we said, it’s rare to see a project actually filmed where it takes place, particularly for a Christmas movie. “Hot Frosty” was at least in the right realm though!

According to the film’s credits, it was actually filmed in Ontario, Canada. More specifically, the cities Brockville and Ottawa earn special thank yous. So, at least they stayed on the right coast, as Ontario is on the eastern side of Canada. Both are almost straight north of New York, with Brockville being just past the state’s border.

“Hot Frosty” is now streaming on Netflix.