WHCA Asks Members to Show Solidarity With AP Against Trump by Wearing First Amendment Pins at the White House

The White House Correspondents’ Association has edged a step closer to pushing back against President Donald Trump’s attacks on the Associated Press, by asking members to consider an act of solidarity — for one day only.

In a letter to members sent Wednesday afternoon, WHCA asked them to support the AP on Thursday — “and beyond if you feel it” — by wearing a pin that says “First Amendment” while in the White House or if they appear on TV. WHCA also asked “those that can” to show up in person at the U.S. District Court for Washington, D.C. on Thursday, where as part of its ongoing lawsuit against the Trump administration, AP will ask a federal judge to restore its access to presidential events.

“The board has been brainstorming ways to show support for the Associated Press for their second hearing on their viewpoint discrimination case,” read the letter, first made public by Semafor reporter Max Tani. “The day in court is tomorrow, March 27. It’s an important day not just for one news organization but for every single one of us who depend on the First Amendment to do our jobs.”

“For us, there are two principles at stake: who chooses to cover the President of the United States and who chooses how news organizations report. There is only one right answer,” the letter continued. “That’s why we’d like to ask you to join us in showing up in solidarity with AP on Thursday, and in moments like these, small acts of solidarity matter.”

“First,” the letter went on, “we have some pins that say First Amendment on them. On Thursday, and beyond if you feel it, we ask that you wear these, particularly at the White House — especially if you are in the pool or on air that day, as well as in the briefing and in our workspace. We will have them at the White House in the ABC booth at the White House with Karen Travers and will be first come, first served.”

“Two, for those that can, please join the Associated Press at the courthouse tomorrow,” the letter continued.

The note concluded by telling members about an attached graphic that reads, “1st No law … Abridging … Freedom … Press … Speech … Assembly,” asking them to add it to their social media profiles “as a public reminder that we believe in a free and independent press.”

The Associated Press was banned from the White House on Feb. 11 in retaliation for the outlet’s refusal to call the Gulf of Mexico the “Gulf of America,” as mandated by President Trump. The outlet filed a lawsuit to restore access on Feb. 21.

That turned out to be the first of several direct attacks on media deemed unfriendly to Trump, culminating in the administration taking full control of the rotation of reporters granted access, effectively mooting the White House Correspondents’ Association.

In response, WHCA basically conceded defeat and told members, “Each of your organizations will have to decide whether or not you will take part in these new, government-appointed pools.”

The group is still not asking members to cease covering the Trump White House in person, though Wednesday’s letter marks the group’s first public step toward fostering a unified response.