Da’Vine Joy Randolph (“The Holdovers”), Hiroyuki Sanada (Shōgun), Molly Ringwald (“Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”), Rosario Dawson (“Ahsoka”), Andrew McCarthy and Quavo have been invited by ABC News to attend the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

The group will be joined by “Nightline” co-anchors Byron Pitts and Juju Chang, “20/20” anchor Deborah Roberts, “Good Morning America” weekend anchor Whit Johnson and ABC News contributor Reince Priebus.

In addition, Naomi Biden, Maryland Governor Wes Moore, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, New York Senator Chuck Schumer, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, Rep. Pramila Jayapal, White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby and Biden-Harris campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon will also be in attendance.

The 103-year-old event is a celebration of the First Amendment, with proceeds going towards the work of the White House Correspondents’ Association and the journalists who cover the presidency, as well as scholarships and other awards.

Every president since Calvin Coolidge in 1924 has attended at least once during their time in office, except for former President Donald Trump. However, Trump did attend in 2011 as a private citizen. President Joe Biden will attend the 2024 event — his third time since taking office.

The 2024 dinner will take place Saturday at the Washington Hilton Hotel in Washington, D.C. “Saturday Night Live” Weekend Update co-anchor Colin Jost will be the event’s featured entertainer.

Red carpet arrivals will begin at 6 p.m. ET on C-SPAN.org and on the C-SPAN Now app, with the dinner set to kick off at 8 p.m. ET.