Return the White House Correspondents Dinner to Its Journalism Roots

Don Mischer, the producer of countless live specials from the Emmys and Oscars to the Olympics, who died last week at the age of 85, once said he warned people about bringing their awards and events to TV, noting that television’s needs tend to fundamentally alter the equation.

The White House Correspondents’ Association annual gala has had its fun through the years as a media-friendly showcase, inviting stars like George Clooney, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson to hobnob with the assembled press and politicians, garnering plenty of coverage of its parties and luminaries.

Yet in its latest concession to the polarized political climate, by deciding to disinvite scheduled comic Amber Ruffin for the April 26 gathering, the party appears to be over.