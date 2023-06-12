Karine Jean-Pierre Reprimanded for Violating Hatch Act, Use of ‘MAGA Republicans’ Cited

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is accused of using her position to try to influence the 2022 midterm elections

By mentioning “mega MAGA Republicans” as midterm election campaigns were ongoing, Karine Jean-Pierre broke a law that prohibits federal employees from using their position to influence elections, according to federal investigators.

But the Office of Special Counsel does not plan to prosecute Jean-Pierre, despite finding her in violation of the Hatch Act, according to a letter obtained by NBC News.

In the June 7 letter, the agency laid out its findings.

“Because Ms. Jean‐Pierre made the statements while acting in her official capacity, she violated the Hatch Act prohibition against using her official authority or influence for the purpose of interfering with or affecting the result of an election,” Ana Galindo‐Marrone, who leads the agency’s Hatch Act Unit, wrote in the letter, according to NBC.

At a White House press briefing last Nov. 2, Jean-Pierre referred to “mega MAGA Republican officials who don’t believe in the rule of law” and made other comments regarding Republican candidates, according to a Hatch Act complaint filed in November 2022 against Jean-Pierre by conservative watchdog Protect the Public’s Trust, NBC reported.