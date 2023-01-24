Our favorite “White Lotus” Italian locals are back!

“The White Lotus” breakout stars and real-life best friends Beatrice Grannò (Mia) and Simona Tabasco (Lucia) are back in action after being tapped by Kim Kardashian as Skims models for her upcoming Valentine’s Day collection.

“I watched The White Lotus and had to have my girls!” Kardashian wrote on Instagram Monday announcing her Valentine’s Day Shop, which launches Thursday. “It’s back and sexier than ever, starring breakout stars and real-life best friends @SimonaTabasco and @BeaGranno together for SKIMS.”

“The White Lotus” fans fell in love with Grannò and Tabasco’s careful nature and relentless scheming — a dynamic duo Grannò says might not even “exist in real life.”

“They’re two magical fairies or witches who are put there to break the equilibrium of older relationships,” Grannò told TheWrap after the HBO series’ Season 2 finale. “They remind me of two marbles being thrown in the hotel — they break everything apart, but by doing that, they kind of unmask all the problems … that mess was needed to fix everything.”

Though most White Lotus guests faced a somewhat dismal — if not perilous — ending, Mia and Lucia left the resort on a particularly sunny ending.

“After this, Mia and Lucia, they know they have this power,” Grannò said. “Maybe they’ll go somewhere else and fix somebody else’s life — or maybe they just enjoy themselves. I can see Lucia becoming a fashion icon and Mia becoming a very famous singer.”

While Grannò and Tabasco had previously worked together, Tabasco told W Magazine that the actresses’ friendship “blossomed” on set.

“We worked well together before, but on this project especially,” Tabasco said. “I also think that Mike didn’t know that we were friends when we did our auditions, but maybe he saw a spark or felt some connection between us that we then brought to set.”