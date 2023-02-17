Sure, Johnny Knoxville would love to be on the next season of “The White Lotus.” And since the Emmy-winning show’s creator, Mike White is “very close” friend of his, the “Jackass” star also might have let slip where Season 3 is taking place.

Speaking to Vulture on Friday about the cancellation of his sitcom “Reboot,” Knoxville said, “Mike White is a very close friend of mine. He and I had been in Tokyo together. I think that’s where the next … oh, I’m not giving anything away,” he said.



Even if he did let the cat out of the bag, Knoxville doesn’t seem worried about White’s reaction. “I might call him again as soon as this is over…Hey, Mike, I’m still here,” Knoxville added.

White has not yet officially revealed the new location, but has teased that it will take place somewhere in Asia.

“The first season we highlighted money and then the second season is sex,” White said previously in an HBO featurette. “And I think the third season, it would be maybe a kind of satirical and funny look at death in Eastern religion and spirituality — it feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus.”

The two previous seasons were set in Hawaii and Taormina, Italy.

Fans of White’s might remember he and his father, who competed as a team on “The Amazing Race,” faced a particularly tough challenge in Japan.

HBO did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.