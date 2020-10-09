Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said on “Good Morning America” Friday that after news broke she was the alleged target of a foiled kidnapping attempt, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden called. President Donald Trump, she said, did not.

“A decent human being would pick up the phone and say, ‘Are you ok? How’s your family doing?’ That’s what Joe Biden did. And I think it tells you everything you need to know about he character of the two people that are vying to lead our country for the next four years,” she told ABC News chief anchor George Stephanopoulos.

She accused Trump of stoking the fire.

Also Read: Jacob Blake Sr. Says He's Heard From 'President Biden,' Not President Trump (Video)

“There is ongoing rhetoric. Even the president last night, in his tweet storm, won’t stop attacking me and I think that it’s creating a very dangerous situation, not just for me but for people in leadership roles who are trying to save lives all across this country,” she said.

Hours after the FBI made arrests in the alleged kidnapping plot Thursday, Trump tweeted, “Governor Whitmer of Michigan has done a terrible job. She locked down her state for everyone, except her husband’s boating activities. The Federal Government provided tremendous help to the Great People of Michigan. My Justice Department and Federal Law Enforcement announced today that they foiled a dangerous plot against the Governor of Michigan. Rather than say thank you, she calls me a White Supremacist–while Biden and Democrats refuse to condemn Antifa, Anarchists, Looters and Mobs that burn down Democrat run cities.”

He demanded she “open up” her state.

On “GMA,” she said, “Each time he has tweeted about me, each time that he has said ‘liberate Michigan’ and said I should negotiate with the very people who are arrested because they’re ‘good people,’ that incites more domestic terror and I am not the only governor going through this. Certainly it’s been worse for me than most, but it is not unique to me. It is not even unique to Democrats. This White House has a duty to call it out and they won’t do it; in fact, they encourage it.”

Watch above, via ABC News.