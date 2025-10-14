Whitney Cummings Slams Riyadh Comedy Festival Critics, Defends Performing: ‘You’re Just Racist’ | Video

Whitney Cummings defended performing in Saudi Arabia at the government-backed Riyadh Comedy Festival this month, saying Monday that critics of the festival are “just racist.”

“It’s just racism,” she said of the blowback. “I think it took me a second, because when people are going like, ‘You’re doing something unethical,’ I’m like, ‘Oh, these must be ethical people, let me listen.’ And then you’re like, ‘Oh no, you’re just racist.’”

The comedian broke her silence on her “Good for You” podcast Monday, acknowledging that the comedy festival — which attracted other A-list acts like Dave Chappelle, Bill Burr, Louis C.K. and Kevin Hart — has been the subject of a lot of backlash, with organizations like the Human Rights Watch and comedians like David Cross and Marc Maron denouncing the event due to its ties to the Saudi crown.

Cummings spoke out in support of the comics who took part in the Saudi Arabian event. She said that she sees a difference between an oppressive government and the people it governs.

“I guess I’m this weirdo,” Cummings said. “I don’t operate under, you know, the idea that every government and their people are the same … So you also believe that the Chinese government and the Chinese people are exactly the same?”

The comedian went on, pointing out the hypocrisy of comedians who came out so opposed to the festival. She urged her viewers to look into Live Nation – where she says every famous comedian has worked through in the past – to get a taste of some of that hypocrisy.

Cummings added: “When you get a sec, google ‘Saudi Arabia Live Nation’ so you can be informed on the fact that anyone who has worked with Live Nation, every stand-up comic, has taken Saudi money,” she said. “Or bought a ticket through Live Nation, went to a Live Nation event, all the actors who are represented by William Morris Agency, which is all of them. If you want to send them notes too.”

Not all performers have defended taking part in the festival. Jessica Kirson – who performed at the fest – donated her full performance fee to the Human Rights Campaign following the backlash. But more prominently, Burr, C.K. and Aziz Ansari have doubled down along with Cummings on their participation.

Burr and Ansari argued it was better to engage with the people of Riyadh rather than isolate them.

“For me, especially being me and looking the way I do, and being from a Muslim background, it felt like something I should be a part of,” Asari said last week on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” “And I hope it pushes things in a positive direction.”