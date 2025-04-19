Who Is Miles Caton? Meet the R&B Singer Making His Acting Debut in ‘Sinners’

Twenty-year-old Miles Caton made his feature film debut in Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners” this month. Caton, a celebrated R&B singer, plays the teen cousin of Michael B. Jordan’s twins Smoke and Stack.

Since the release of the movie plenty of fans have grown curious about who Caton is. While this is his first film, it’s definitely not his first foray into show business.

Here’s an introduction to “Sinners” star Miles Caton.

Miles Caton was born into a musical family

Caton is the son of gospel singer Timiney Figueroa and the nephew of Anaysha Figueroa-Cooper. Caton has been performing for most of his life and has relationships with singers, including Faith Evans, Smokie Norful and Erica Campbell.

He appeared on Little Big Shots

Caton gained notoriety after he appeared on the third season of NBC’s “Little Big Shots” in 2018 at age 12.

Since then Caton has performed with H.E.R. and Yolanda Adams.

Miles Caton is a big fan of Ryan Coogler

In an interview with the Quintessential Gentleman Caton revealed he’s been a fan of director Ryan Coogler for a long time. “This moment is really special for me. Working with Ryan [Coogler] has been incredible. I looked up to him from ‘Fruitvale Station’ to ‘Black Panther’. To get to meet him and see how he is behind the scenes was special. [Coogler] is really like a football coach,” he explained.

“He’s always working with us … during certain scenes … whatever we were doing, he would be in it with us. If we were warming up, he’d do push-ups with us,” he added.

He learned guitar for ‘Sinners’

Though Caton is an accomplished performer, he added a new musical skill to his resume for the movie. “Can I just say, I feel like he doesn’t mention this enough, that he learned to play the guitar for this role. He did not play the guitar. He is a musician through and through because the way he can play a guitar now. It’s like he was born with it in his hands,” costar Wunmi Mosaku told Digital Spy in an interview published April 14.

‘Sinners’ is his first movie

Caton sent in an audition tape for his role in “Sinners” — just like a lot of other actors around his age did. But he stood out to Coogler, who told Variety, “You could just tell the kid was special — like, as a person. He was a good enough singer that he didn’t have to finish high school, but he did anyway. There was something to that. I was like, ‘Oh, man, we’ve gotta bring this kid in.’”