Whoopi Goldberg to Bernie Sanders: ‘Can You Explain Why You’re Still in the Race?’

On Wednesday afternoon’s episode of “The View,” host Whoopi Goldberg pressed presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders on why he remains in the race against former vice president Joe Biden.
“I’m told that you intend to stay in this race because you believe there is a path to victory. I want to know what that path is because this feels a little bit like it did when you didn’t come out when Hillary Clinton was clearly the person folks were going for. So, can you explain why you’re still in the race and what this path is that you see?” the ABC host asked while broadcasting live from her own home, which she began doing in mid-March as the coronavirus spread through the country.
Sanders, also calling into the show from his home, told Goldberg that when Clinton became the Democratic nominee in 2016, he “worked as hard as (he) could” to get her elected and Goldberg demurred, saying that while that was true, she felt it took him a “very long time to hop in.”
When Sanders said he didn’t “accept that characterization,” she interrupted to ask, again, why he is staying in the race.
“People have a right, last I heard, people in a democracy have a right to vote and they have a right to vote for the agenda that they think can work for America, especially in this very very difficult moment,” he countered. “We are assessing our campaign, as a matter of fact, where we want to go forward, but people in a democracy do have a right to vote and right now, in this unprecedented moment in American history, I think we need to have a very serious discussion about how they go forward.”
20 Movies With Extremely Happy Endings to Make You Forget All About Coronavirus (Photos)
Hey, uh, are you all OK? Because we know it's not a relaxing time, what with the ever-worsening coronavirus pandemic and everything being locked down. But if we're gonna make it through... however long of isolating at home with our sanity intact, we need to stay positive. And we have just the thing for that! Just watch one of these movies with extremely happy endings, every single one guaranteed to leave you feeling so upbeat and genuinely awesome that you'll forget all about covid-19. Coronavirus, schmoronavirus, we say!
"Chef" (2014): This is a great movie if you want to remember the Before Times, when we could still leave our houses and eat street food. You also get a dance party in the closing credits. Take that, end times anxiety.
"Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs" (2009): Tim FINALLY shows real affection for his son and then Flint and Sam kiss. No, I'm not coughing I'm crying.
"Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey" (1993): Wait, the two dogs and their kitty friend make it home alive and Chance learns to love his family? Shut up! I'm not crying; you're crying. I SAID SHUT UP! I AM NOT CRYING!
"Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again!" (2018): It's already one of the greatest movie musicals of all time before the ending turns into a totally insane sing along to Abba's "Super Trouper" featuring the older characters dancing with their younger selves, the ghost of Meryl Streep, and CHER!!!!
"Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping" (2016): The criminally underappreciated masterpiece from The Lonely Island is nonstop hilarious, and then Michael Bolton shows up at the end to sing "Incredible Thoughts." Also, the picture here is the world's cutest kitten just hugging a dog, which you'd know if your brain was a genius.
"Sing Street" (2016): Awesome songs, a great coming-of-age story, then we end with a truly cathartic bittersweet moment of hope for the future and the successful pursuit of one's dreams. For instance, I dream of being able to leave the house again.
"To All the Boys I've Loved Before" (2018): This is a pretty good kiss, too.
"Trolls" (2016): When Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick sing "Can't Stop the Feeling" to turn the Bergens into happy dancing party people your mood will be dramatically improved, and I know because in November 2016 I saw this three times in the theater because, for some reason, I needed cheering up.
"Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" (1971): "Don't forget what happened to the man who suddenly got everything he wanted." "What's that?" "He lived happily ever after." Just like we will once this whole thing is over.
Self-quarantine more like self-quarantastic
