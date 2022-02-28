Chris Licht and Stephen Colbert

Who’s Chris Licht? CNN’s New Head Honcho, for One

by | February 28, 2022 @ 2:08 PM

And Stephen Colbert’s outgoing showrunner, for another

Though it doesn’t yet technically exist, Warner Bros. Discovery made Chris Licht’s appointment as chairman and CEO of CNN Global official Monday morning. While not as well known as Jeff Zucker, the now-former head of CNN, Licht is no stranger to the news business. As the current showrunner of TV’s No. 1 late-night program, “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” Licht’s got lots of entertainment experience up his sleeve too. CNN could use that Colbert viewership trend, too. Get to know your new head of CNN Global a little more below!

The old days
Prior to his Colbert gig, Licht was vice president of programming for CBS News and executive producer of the network’s morning news program, “CBS This Morning,” which he helped launch in 2012. Before joining CBS, Licht was the co-creator and original executive producer of MSNBC’s morning news show, “Morning Joe,” which launched in 2007.

