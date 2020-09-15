Go Pro Today

Why ‘Ammonite’ Director Created the ‘Respectful’ Love Story for Kate Winslet and Saorsie Ronan Film (Video)

TIFF 2020: Film is based on the life of pioneering paleontologist Mary Anning

| September 15, 2020 @ 9:49 PM

Writer and director Francis Lee became fascinated by the life of British paleontologist Mary Anning. But when he discovered there was virtually nothing written about her personal life, he felt compelled to write something that would elevate her.

“Here was this woman, born into poverty in a very strong patriarchal, class-ridden society and she was totally working class and she had very little educations and yet she rose to being the leading paleontologist of her generation,” Lee said during TheWrap’s virtual studio for Toronto International Film Festival.

“I knew I wanted to give her a relationship, but a relationship that felt very respectful of her and again that would elevate her,” Lee continued. “And in this very patriarchal society that didn’t feel like it should be with a man because women in this period were owned by men, they were the subjects of men.”

Also Read: 'Ammonite' Trailer: Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan Ignite Slow-Burning Passion in First Look (Video)

“Ammonite” is Lee’s second feature-length film. He directed “God’s Own Country” in 2017, which was nominated for Outstanding British Film of the Year at the BAFTAs

This most recent film, which had its world premiere at the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival last week, is a romantic drama between Mary Anning (played by Kate Winslet) and British geologist Charlotte Murchison, played by Saorsie Ronan.

“Ammonite” depicts a passionate love story that unfolds quietly, with long silences and very little music accompaniment, which Lee says was very intentional.

“I just felt she wouldn’t come home and talk about how she felt a lot. I felt that we could tell that story particularly with Kate and Saorsie who are so fantastic without explaining it — through body language, through small gestures, through this internalized emotion.”

