Why Ice Cube’s ‘War of the Worlds’ Has a 0% Rotten Tomatoes Score: ‘Hilariously Awful’ and ‘Generationally Bad’

Move over, Steven Spielberg. There’s a new “War of the Worlds” in town.

Actually, you’re probably fine.

A new adaptation of H. G. Wells’ seminal sci-fi classic “The War of the Worlds” released on Amazon Prime in late July, making waves on social media for all the wrong reasons.

The movie takes place entirely on various screens, following Ice Cube’s Will Radford (a surveillance expert for the Department of Homeland Security) as he witnesses the alien invasion from his computer. It currently sits at 0% on Rotten Tomatoes with 14 reviews. The audience score, with more than a thousand reviews, is a mere 14%.

Many have latched onto a text card in the film’s trailer that reads, “IT’S WORSE THAN YOU THINK” as a sign of the movie’s quality (or lack thereof). The trailer itself, which released in mid-July, became a mini online phenomenon for its bizarre tease of the screenlife adaptation. You can watch it below.

“YOU ARE YOUR DATA,” one text card in the trailer reads. “DATA IS THEIR FOOD. YOU ARE THE HARVEST,” two more text cards follow. It’s not dissimilar to the cadence found in an “I Think You Should Leave Sketch” where Tim Robinson proclaims, “The bones are the skeletons’ money. In our world, bones equal dollars.”

Things picked up once the movie itself began streaming on Amazon Prime, with scores of social media users dogpiling the latest adaptation of the sci-fi classic.

“I can’t believe this is real,” one X user posted. Others mocked the film’s frequent Amazon product placement, including a scene where “Prime Air” saves the day.

“It’s the future of delivery,” one character says. You can see the reactions below.

War of the Worlds (2025) is the worst adaption of the source material to date. It had no ideas beyond the found footage approach, and even then the film is struggling to find ways to present coherent scenes. Ice Cube is so lost. Maybe one of the worst movies I’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/jnQbGRy9Kp — Rolo Tony (@PoorOldRoloTony) July 31, 2025

The new War of the Worlds movie is so fucking funny. I can't believe this is real pic.twitter.com/Dn8HsN9M0u — Quiet (@Quiet737) August 4, 2025

Can we talk about what a laughably overrated author H.G. Wells was? The only work of his I've consumed is the 2025 adaptation of War of the Worlds starring Ice Cube and to be honest I've seen all I need to pic.twitter.com/8bTYs49r6Z — Jason Pargin, author of John Dies at the End, etc (@JasonKPargin) August 4, 2025

War of the Worlds (2025) is generationally bad. pic.twitter.com/1ZSMTNRAvu — nat!!! (@frelance_queen) August 2, 2025

“It’s a War of the Worlds movie that takes place on Microsoft Teams starring Ice Cube” pic.twitter.com/tW3xJuQtbw — patrick. (@imPatrickT) July 31, 2025

that new war of the worlds movie was hilariously awful pic.twitter.com/gxAHVIrbL8 — highfred (@highhfred) August 1, 2025

That Amazon Prime ad based on War of the Worlds is just incredible. I've never seen an actor give less of a shit as Ice Cube in this. I weep tears of joy that humanity is still capable of making true absolute fucking garbage. pic.twitter.com/6gUdgjyZ0Q — Aidan Walker (@AKindAleWarTV) August 5, 2025

an actual shot from the new war of the worlds movie pic.twitter.com/mZRoWwIY5P — Kong Monke (@Kong_The_Monke) July 30, 2025

Atleast Ice Cube's War of the Worlds is very honest in it's marketing pic.twitter.com/fLuS1vY4Tg — Kong Monke (@Kong_The_Monke) July 30, 2025

This new #waroftheworlds movie might be the worst movie i have seen in years pic.twitter.com/CL6hGEzDy0 — Graham Mansfield (@frag123456) July 30, 2025

That new War of the Worlds movie is awesome. There's a scene where a BBC reporter says "we're being drained of humanity's most precious resource: our data" and Ice Cube is in the corner of the screen doing this exact face pic.twitter.com/iHPG8Mn1j7 — Biollante (@BivouacChillin) August 3, 2025

All-time movie moment in the new War of the Worlds pic.twitter.com/XjFeqcPayp — EckhartsLadder (@EckhartsLadder) August 2, 2025

"I see no other option to initiate this war of the worlds" https://t.co/xfpDxUSG7w pic.twitter.com/fBeHbnMJmc — Veles ↙↙↙ (@Menkvi) July 31, 2025

Real War of the Worlds (2025) screencap. pic.twitter.com/Iimeog4P9r — ZaGorudan (@ZaGorudan) August 4, 2025

Every time there is an inbound Teams call in War of the Worlds 2025 with Ice Cube I get work anxiety. pic.twitter.com/s2770hs3Nm — Kevin Francis Aurslanian Sullivan Bresnahan (@ktbresnahan) July 31, 2025

War of the Worlds (2025) pic.twitter.com/NkJ0effN5l — To Abolish Everything and All! 🚩🏴🏳️‍⚧️ 🏳️‍🌈 (@toabolishall) August 1, 2025

“War of the Worlds” (2025) was directed by Rich Lee and written by Kenneth A. Golde and Marc Hyman. Alongside Ice Cube, the film stars Eva Longoria, Clark Gregg, Andrea Savage, Henry Hunter Hall, Iman Benson, Devon Bostick, Michael O’Neill and Jim Meskimen.

This adaptation isn’t without precedent. The “screenlife” genre has continued to develop over the past few years, with movies set entirely on computers and phones as a method of conveying the story. Pre-pandemic entries in the genre include “Searching” and “Unfriended,” while post-pandemic screenlife films include “Host” and “Missing.”

H. G. Wells’ novel also has a history of distinct adaptations. Steven Speilberg famously took a big-budget sci-fi approach, centering the story on a working class man trying to keep his children safe among the invasion. In 1938, Orson Welles, in contrast, helmed and narrated a radio production of the story on Halloween night, infamously causing a panic among some viewers who believed the story to be real.