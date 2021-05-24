Wattpad

Why Naver’s Wattpad and Webtoon Partnership is ‘A Whole New Wild Ride’

by | May 24, 2021 @ 4:30 PM

“You take two companies that are driven by fans and creators…we are quite literally doubling the power,” says Wattpad Studios head Aron Levitz

Wattpad executives are hailing potential collaborations with Webtoon under the umbrella of South Korea’s internet conglomerate Naver as “a whole new wild ride” for both companies.

Naver acquired text-based storytelling platform Wattpad in a cash and stock transaction valued at more than $600 million, with the deal closing earlier this month. Wattpad and Webtoon, digital home to thousands of cartoon stories, reach a combined global audience of 160 million people, according to a company statement.

Become a member to read more.
Diane Haithman

Diane Haithman

Senior Entertainment Business Reporter • diane@thewrap.com • @dhaithman

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

jeff zucker cnn

Discovery’s CNN Challenge: Inheriting a Global News Giant Amid Cable Ratings Decline
Coverfly Featured Image

Inside Coverfly’s Plan to Reinvent How Hollywood Discovers Screenwriters
film producer clap board

Why Hollywood Producers Think They Need a Union Again
new fall tv show lead ins

These New Fall Shows Landed the Best Lead-ins
Last Man Standing

Ratings: ‘Last Man Standing’ Rises With Series Finale
f9 vin diesel theaters

Summer’s Blockbuster Ads Have the Same Message: Come Back to Theaters
golden globes hfpa 2021

HFPA Members Suggest Suing Attorneys for ‘Damaging Advice’ to Golden Globes Group (Exclusive)

How Streaming Crashed the Upfronts

‘Masked Singer’ Spouse Shocker Boosts Ratings

Why Broadcast TV Is Betting Big on Franchises Like ‘NCIS,’ ‘Law & Order’ and ‘CSI’

Ratings: ‘The Resident’ and ‘Big Sky’ Lead Night of 6 Season Finales