Whatever Happened to the Word ‘TV’? ‘It’s Imprecise and Wrong’

by | January 10, 2022 @ 6:00 AM

The term is complicated and anachronistic, industry execs like Warner Studios CEO Ann Sarnoff tell TheWrap: ”We’re consuming omnimedia“

It was a sunny autumn day at Warner Bros. Studios, falling into that hopeful window between the Delta and Omicron surges. Never mind that Warner had doled out more than 2 million COVID tests to staff and visitors since the beginning of the pandemic — things felt kind of, well, normal when Wrap editors and writers met outdoors with WarnerMedia execs to talk about the legacy of the long pandemic and the outlook for 2022.

Entertainment Industry buzzwords were buzzing as WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar, General Manager of Direct to Consumer Andy Forssell and Warner Studios and Networks Group CEO Ann Sarnoff discussed audience quadrants, quarterly results, content, theatrical windows, distribution mechanisms, platforms, tentpoles, subscribers and streaming services with a plus-sign after their names.

Become a member to read more.

Diane Haithman

Senior Entertainment Business Reporter • diane@thewrap.com • @dhaithman

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

‘All Creatures Great and Small’ Renewed for Seasons 3 and 4
new york times athletic

Why NY Times’ $550 Million Deal for The Athletic May Work Despite Today’s Stock Plummet | Analysis
ratings joe millionaire cleaning lady next level chef

Inside Fox’s Up and Down Ratings Start to 2022
cw

The CW Is a Broadcast Ratings Underdog – But by How Much?
winter studio release delay

Why Studios Are Sticking to Winter Theatrical Releases Despite Omicron Surge, Sony’s ‘Morbius’ Delay
L-R (top): Jojo Brown, Charlie Hall, Madison Shepard, (bottom row) Ian Gomez, Madeline Wise, Jon Glaser (Images courtesy Freeform)

Freeform’s ‘Single Drunk Female’ Adds Jojo Brown, Charlie Hall, Madison Shepard, Ian Gomez and More (Exclusive)
joe millioniare: for richer or poorer

Fox’s New ‘Joe Millionaire’ Premiere Is More ‘Poorer’ Than ‘Richer’ in Ratings
disney box office 2021

Inside Disney’s Wild 2021 Box Office: Hybrid Releases, New Marvel Heroes and ScarJo Feud

How Valuable Is The CW in the Streaming Era? | Analysis
Hota Kotb (NBC)

‘Today’ Host Hoda Kotb Out After Testing Positive for COVID
Good Sam

Ratings: ‘Good Sam’ Has a Pretty Bad Debut on CBS