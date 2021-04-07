sony theme park roller coaster

Photo illustration by TheWrap (Getty Images)

Why Sony Is Making a Big Bet on Theme Park Business Despite the Pandemic

by | April 7, 2021 @ 12:12 PM

A new water park in Thailand is the beginning of plans to turn Sony’s biggest blockbusters into a wave of new thrill rides

The tourism industry may still be reeling from the coronavirus pandemic, but Sony Pictures is making a big bet on its recovery with plans for a rebranded water park in Thailand and a new push into theme parks and location-based entertainment based on hit films like “Ghostbusters” and “Men in Black.”

Thailand’s tourism industry is still at a standstill as it awaits for the country to reopen its borders. But Jeffrey Godsick, Sony’s EVP of Global Partnerships and Brand Management and Head of Location Based Entertainment, told TheWrap that the ventured announced Tuesday is part of a larger, decade-long campaign to create theme-park attractions from much the same way Disney and Universal have done.

Become a member to read more.
Jeremy Fuster

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

POOCH PERFECT

Ratings: ‘Pooch Perfect’ Rolls Over in Week 2

5 Top Executives Quit Dick Clark Productions Amid ‘Toxic Culture’ Complaints (Exclusive)
DO NOT USE AGAIN canada godzilla hong kong

Blame Canada: Box Office Recovery Faces New Challenge Despite ‘Godzilla vs Kong’ Success
The Voice - Season 20

Ratings: ‘The Voice’ Pulls Ahead of ‘American Idol’ on Night of National Championship Game

‘Chad': Inside the 5-Year Odyssey From Failed Fox Pilot to TBS Comedy
Malika the Lion Queen

Ratings: Fox’s ‘Malika the Lion Queen’ Has No Roar
Netflix CEO Reed Hastings delivers a keynote address at CES 2016

Netflix Lost 31% of Market Share in the Last Year as Streaming Rivals Gained Ground | Charts
Home & Family

Why Did Hallmark Channel Cancel ‘Home & Family’ When Viewership Was at an All-Time High?

Ratings: Christopher Meloni’s ‘SVU’ Comeback Scores 7.6 Million Viewers

My Pandemic Year: How 10 Actors Survived Through the Hollywood Shutdowns
2021 summer tentpole box office

As US Movie Theaters Reopen, Overseas Shutdowns Could Stall Box Office Recovery