Vanessa Kirby crafted an interesting answer as to why she didn’t appear in “Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning,” prolonging her response with unrelated details about her packed “Fantastic Four: First Steps” schedule.

“I was sad not to see you in ‘Mission,’ I assume that had to do with — is that about ‘Fantastic Four,’ just like, there’s not enough time to make it all work or?” Josh Horowitz questioned Kirby during her appearance on his “Happy, Sad, Confused” podcast.

The star, who plays fan-favorite Alanna Mitsopolis in the Tom Cruise franchise, went on to answer the question … kind of.

he tried to get to the bottom of vanessa kirby being cut from mission impossible and she somehow talked for a minute straight without mentioning it at all 💀 alanna mitsopolis you will always be famous and final reckoning you will always be a flop finale 🤍 pic.twitter.com/Fr5VzqgdC0 — vanoo storm era (@cedarstacks) July 24, 2025

“Yeah, we were working six days a week. Everyone was working so hard,” Kirby began. “We had so much to shoot, and [director] Matt [Shakman] was just unbelievable in his … I’ve never worked with someone who’s worked, works as hard as he does. And he would always respond if I said, ‘This scene I’m confused about, could we have a Zoom?’ Even on Sunday night at 11 o’clock he would be, so we were both working around the clock on this.”

She then continued to explain how tight the cast’s schedules were and noted that the 2023 actors’/writers’ strikes played a role in “Fantastic Four” being delayed.

“It was completely immersive, and we had to finish by a certain deadline because it had been pushed back because of the strikes,” Kirby continued. “So we had to get it done so that it could be released in July and it was a miracle that everyone’s come together at Marvel to make it happen, because we finished in December and it’s coming out in July. I think it’s unheard of.”

For those unfamiliar with the matter, Kirby played a major role as Alanna in “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” and was announced to return for Part Two. But when “The Final Reckoning” finally hit theaters, many fans wondered about the character’s absence, considering no one involved in the movie has publicly addressed her removal just yet.

“Fantastic Four: First Steps” is now in theaters.