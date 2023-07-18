Walton Goggins may not be part of “Justified: City Primeval,” but he “can’t wait” to see the continuation of the FX staple.

“There’s a season, kind of, for everything,” Goggins said in an interview that was conducted ahead of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. The actor noted that his choice to stay out of the project wasn’t “one-sided.” “This isn’t the right place and time.”

“But I can’t wait to see it, and I can’t wait to see Raylan Givens again. Tim [Olyphant] is such a wonderful actor and Boyd Holbrook — I love him,” Goggins said. “I’ll be there. I’ll be watching it to the bitter end.”

Goggins originally starred in “Justified” as Boyd Crowder. The character was first introduced as one of Raylan Givens’ childhood friends. While Raylan (Olyphant) went on to become a deputy U.S. Marshal, Boyd became a career criminal. True to form for Goggins and his complicated roles, his character had a varied story over the course of the neo-Western drama’s six seasons. Boyd started as a white supremacist bank robber before later becoming a born-again messiah, a coal miner and the leader of a bank heist.

By the end of “Justified’s” end, Boyd had returned to his criminal ways, having been arrested for murdering three men. While in prison, he once again became a born-again Christian in prison, this time emerging as a pastor. In the series’ finale, Raylan visited Boyd one last time to tell him that his wife, Ava Crowder (Joelle Carter), was dead, when in reality she had faked her death. Despite threatening to murder Raylan years earlier, the two shared a somewhat peaceful reunion.

Goggins can currently be seen acting alongside John Goodman, Danny McBride, Adam Devine and Edi Patterson in HBO’s “The Righteous Gemstones.” In the religious-adjacent comedy, which follows the leading family of a megachurch, Goggins plays Uncle Baby Billy, a former child star desperate to reclaim the fame he saw in his youth. Additionally, Goggins starred as Hero in Boots Riley’s “I Am a Virgo” for Amazon Prime Video, as Earl ‘Peanutt’ Montgomery in Showtime’s “George & Tammy” and continues to voice Cecil Stedman in Prime Video’s “Invincible.”