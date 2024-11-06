‘Wicked’ Dethrones ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ as Title Consumers Are Most Excited About | Chart

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

“Wicked” makes an impressive jump up five spots to dethrone “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” and take the No. 1 position three weeks before its release. “Venom: The Last Dance” moves up to No. 2 in its second weekend in theaters and after nine weeks at No.