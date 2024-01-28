“>simply captioned his own black-and-white character photo, “Danced on through.”

Director Jon Chu, best known for his work helming 2018’s “Crazy Rich Asians,” was effusive in his praise for the production and his team. He captioned a series of photos, “then close your eyes. Tap your heels together 3 times and think to yourself…”

“Thank you to the massive crew and cast and @universalpictures pictures for supporting the most ambitious cinematic production I have ever been a part of or, frankly, ever witnessed. We built real Munchkinland! A multi-level Shiz University Campus!”

“I walked and shopped in a real Emerald City and met the actual Wizard head that moved in realtime!! And to fill that space with the insane LIVE vocals of @cynthiaerivo @arianagrande @jbayleaf @michelleyeoh_official @jeffgoldblum @ethanslater @fayedunaway @marissa_edob @bronwynjamesofficial @realkealasettle @aaronteoh and so many more?!!”

He added, “most of the year my jaw has been on the floor and heart in the clouds. Cameras began rolling here in London in November of 2022 and now in January 2024 our principal photography is officially wrapped. Whew. Exhale.”

“Closing my eyes.

And

click.

click.

click.”

Last week, Bronwyn James, who will play ShenShen in the movie, shared on Instagram after wrapping his role, “Goodbye yellow brick road. The joy I’ve felt being part of the amazing world of Wicked is completely indescribable! I’m finally getting round to sharing my WRAP on Wicked, and I’ve got nothing but gratitude and love for everyone involved!”