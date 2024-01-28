‘Wicked’ Leads Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Share Emotional Posts as Filming Ends | Photos

Director Jon Chu calls it “the most ambitious cinematic production I have ever been a part of or, frankly, ever witnessed”

“Wicked,” the cinematic adaptation of the beloved stage musical and novel, has finished filming. Cast members Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey and director John Chu all shared photos and emotional posts on social media to honor the conclusion of what Chu called “the most ambitious cinematic production I have ever been a part of or, frankly, ever witnessed.”

Grande, who stars in the movie as Glinda, shared a black-and-white photo of her character against a curtain and captioned it simply, “like a handprint on my heart.”

Erivo, who plays the lead role of Elphaba in the film, posted a similar photo of her own character defying gravity alongside a lengthy caption. She wrote, “I’ve been trying to think of what I’d say when this day finally came, and I’m failing miserably, because honestly there aren’t enough words to fully express what this experience has meant to me, so I’ll leave you with this.”

“The universe will take things away to make space for the grand gifts it has waiting for us. THIS moment, this film, these people, this cast, this crew, this director, my Glinda, were the Grandest gift I could ever have asked for, and I am eternally grateful for the chance to bring you This Elphie. I hope when you meet her, you’ll love her as much and as fiercely as I do.”

“And with that I say, that’s a wrap for me, Elphie out!!” Erivo concluded.

Bailey took a note from Grande’s book and

“>simply captioned his own black-and-white character photo, “Danced on through.”

Director Jon Chu, best known for his work helming 2018’s “Crazy Rich Asians,” was effusive in his praise for the production and his team. He captioned a series of photos, “then close your eyes. Tap your heels together 3 times and think to yourself…”

“Thank you to the massive crew and cast and @universalpictures pictures for supporting the most ambitious cinematic production I have ever been a part of or, frankly, ever witnessed. We built real Munchkinland! A multi-level Shiz University Campus!”

“I walked and shopped in a real Emerald City and met the actual Wizard head that moved in realtime!! And to fill that space with the insane LIVE vocals of @cynthiaerivo @arianagrande @jbayleaf @michelleyeoh_official @jeffgoldblum @ethanslater @fayedunaway @marissa_edob @bronwynjamesofficial @realkealasettle @aaronteoh and so many more?!!”

He added, “most of the year my jaw has been on the floor and heart in the clouds. Cameras began rolling here in London in November of 2022 and now in January 2024 our principal photography is officially wrapped. Whew. Exhale.”

“Closing my eyes.

And
click.
click.
click.”

Last week, Bronwyn James, who will play ShenShen in the movie, shared on Instagram after wrapping his role, “Goodbye yellow brick road. The joy I’ve felt being part of the amazing world of Wicked is completely indescribable! I’m finally getting round to sharing my WRAP on Wicked, and I’ve got nothing but gratitude and love for everyone involved!”

