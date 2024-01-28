“Wicked,” the cinematic adaptation of the beloved stage musical and novel, has finished filming. Cast members Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey and director John Chu all shared photos and emotional posts on social media to honor the conclusion of what Chu called “the most ambitious cinematic production I have ever been a part of or, frankly, ever witnessed.”
Grande, who stars in the movie as Glinda, shared a black-and-white photo of her character against a curtain and captioned it simply, “like a handprint on my heart.”
Erivo, who plays the lead role of Elphaba in the film, posted a similar photo of her own character defying gravity alongside a lengthy caption. She wrote, “I’ve been trying to think of what I’d say when this day finally came, and I’m failing miserably, because honestly there aren’t enough words to fully express what this experience has meant to me, so I’ll leave you with this.”
“The universe will take things away to make space for the grand gifts it has waiting for us. THIS moment, this film, these people, this cast, this crew, this director, my Glinda, were the Grandest gift I could ever have asked for, and I am eternally grateful for the chance to bring you This Elphie. I hope when you meet her, you’ll love her as much and as fiercely as I do.”
“And with that I say, that’s a wrap for me, Elphie out!!” Erivo concluded.
Bailey took a note from Grande’s book and
