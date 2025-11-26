‘Wicked: For Good’ and ‘Stranger Things’ Continue 9-Week Reign Over Audience Excitement | Chart

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

“Wicked: For Good” defies gravity as it soars into the No. 1 spot for the week of Nov. 15–21, 2025, riding peak excitement ahead of its Nov. 21 theatrical release. Netflix’s “Stranger Things” continues to generate major excitement as it heads into the long-awaited premiere of its final season on Wednesday, though it remains a distant second behind the hugely popular musical-fantasy film. The pair of titles has been trading off the No. 1 spot since the first week of October.

NFL Football remains a mainstay in the Top 10 as the regular season enters its final six weeks, followed by Paramount’s “Landman,” which gains momentum following a huge Season 2 premiere on Nov. 16.

A trio of high-profile movie sequels made the chart this week. Universal’s horror follow-up “Five Nights at Freddy’s 2” (releasing Dec. 5) has the most mentions, followed by Disney’s animated sequel “Zootopia 2” (arriving Wednesday). Meanwhile, the sci-fi epic “Avatar: Fire and Ash,” coming Dec. 19, continues to hold steady in the Top 10.

Two additional streaming series make strong showings: HBO Max’s “It: Welcome to Derry,” now past the midpoint of its Season 1 run, and Amazon’s “Fallout,” which returns for its highly anticipated Season 2 on Dec. 17.

Rounding out the chart, the video game “Call of Duty: Black Ops 7” remains one of the most anticipated year-end releases.