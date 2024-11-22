Does ‘Wicked’ Have a Post-Credits Scene?

“Wicked” is now in theaters, and you may or may not know that it is indeed split into two parts. So you might be wondering, does Part 1 give any kind of teaser for Part 2, perhaps in the form of a post-credits scene?

Based on the book and subsequently the Broadway musical of the same name, the movie tells the story of what happened in Oz before Dorothy arrived, when Glinda the Good Witch and the Wicked Witch of the West were actually friends. How, exactly, did Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) become so wicked? Has Glinda (Ariana Grande) always been so good?

The first film of the duology charts Act 1 of the musical, ending with the show-stopping anthem “Defying Gravity.” But, where the song took the Broadway show to intermission, the movie sequence takes fans to the end credits of Part 1.

But, might it contain a mid- or post-credits scene giving a tease of what’s to come? Sorry to disappoint, but no, “Wicked” does not have a post-credits scene.

There’s no sneak peek at scenes or songs to come, just an extensive list of everyone who helped pull off such a feat of a film. It does tell you where “Wicked” was filmed though — turns out, kind of all over! — and who’s responsible for your favorite elements of the movie.

All that said, you might need to sit through the credits just to fully soak in and start processing all that’s happened thus far. It’s intense.

Then get ready for “Wicked: Part Two” to hit theaters on Nov. 21, 2025.

“Wicked” is now in theaters everywhere.