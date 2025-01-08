‘Wicked’ Flies Past ‘Squid Game’ and Super Bowl Hype as The No. 1 Title Audiences Are Most Excited About | Chart

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

“Wicked” continues to fly high, coming in at No. 1 for the seventh week in a row and is now available to buy or rent on digital platforms. The long-awaited Season 2 of Netflix’s “Squid Game” has beat the competition to land at No.