‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Alum Widow Von’Du Arrested for Domestic Violence

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” alum Widow Von’Du was arrested Monday on charges of domestic assault in Kansas City, Missouri.

Officer Donna Drake of the Kansas City Police Department told TheWrap that Widow Von’Du, legal name Ray Fry, was charged with one count of first-degree domestic assault and three counts of second-degree domestic assault and that Fry’s bond was set at $50,000.

According to Drake, the investigation is ongoing and limited information is available at this time beyond the initial incident report, which states that on Saturday, May 29, around 6 p.m. local time, officers were dispatched to a reported assault and officers “contacted the victim” who reported said assault.

Attempts to reach Fry, who appeared on Season 12 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” for comment were unsuccessful.

TMZ reported that Fry was arrested for an alleged assault last Friday on her boyfriend, whom she was upset with for sleeping at her home.

Fry’s boyfriend reportedly told Kansas City Police that the “Drag Race” alum had pulled him across the floor, pushed him into a bed frame and became unconscious, struck in the face several times, and strangled by Fry, according a probably cause affidavit obtained by TMZ.