Broadway star Nick Cordero’s wife Amanda Kloots appeared on “Today” Monday to talk about the difficult decision of having Cordero’s right leg amputated after he developed complications from his coronavirus treatment.

“It came down to a point where honestly it was life or leg, and we had to choose life,” she said. “I choose life.”

Kloots said the complications began when Cordero was put on an ECMO machine, a life-support device that helps deliver oxygen to the blood. “It was literally to save his life, and it did, thank God. And sometimes the repercussion of putting that machine on can cause some blood issues, and it did with his leg,” she explained.

Cordero’s leg was then surgically removed on Saturday, and he remained in a medically induced coma on Monday.

Cordero, who originated the role of Sonny in the 2016 Broadway production of “A Bronx Tale: A Musical,” was sedated and in the intensive care unit on Saturday when Kloots announced the news about her husband.

“We got some difficult news yesterday. Basically, we’ve had difficulties in his right leg with clotting and getting blood down to his toes and it just isn’t happening with surgery and everything,” Kloots said in an Instagram story on Saturday. “They had him on blood thinners for the clotting and unfortunately the blood thinners were causing some other issues — blood pressure and some internal bleeding in his intestines — so we took him off of blood thinners, but that again was going to cause some clotting in the right leg. So the right leg will be amputated today.”