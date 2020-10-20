Sports Drama ‘Wild Rabbit’ From ‘Chambers’ Writer in the Works at Hulu

Hulu has put into development a sports drama from “Chambers” alum Randy McKinnon.

Titled “Wild Rabbit,” the series is inspired by events from McKinnon’s life and centers on a college sports phenom whose life changes after he is assaulted and suffers a career-ending injury just weeks before draft day. Forced to figure out a new plan to take care of his family and survive his impoverished Miami neighborhood, the character is lured into the dark underworld of performance-enhancing drugs.

McKinnon will write and executive produce the drama, with Reinaldo Marcus Green attached to direct and executive produce.

“‘Wild Rabbit’ is a deeply personal story that I have the great pleasure to be partnering with Hulu and 20th to bring to life,” McKinnon said in a statement. “It was immediately clear that they both share and support my pursuit of creating elevated storytelling for diverse global audiences.”

The project hails from Passenger and Freemantle in association with 20th Television. In addition to Green and McKinnon, Richard Brown and Stephen Love will also executive produce.

“Randy McKinnon is a force to be reckoned with,” added Green. “He’s written a compelling and beautiful piece that I trust will be around for years to come. I’m honoured to be a part of ‘Wild Rabbit’ and it’s unique, fresh, fun, and urgent storytelling. Richard Brown and Stephen ‘Dr’ Love are a powerhouse producing team that any director would be lucky to have.”