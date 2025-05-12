Jude Law and Andrew Garfield to Lead Siegfried and Roy Limited Series ‘Wild Things’ for Apple TV+

Jude Law and Andrew Garfield will star in “Wild Things,” a new limited series from Apple TV+ centered around famed magicians Sigfried and Roy. The show stems from the Apple Original Podcast of the same name.

John Hoffman, a six-time Emmy Award nominee known for “Only Murders in the Building” and “Grace and Frankie,” will serve as writer, showrunner and executive producer. The series will consist of eight episodes and tell “the wild ride relationship tale of two of the greatest showman-magicians in history who, along with their white tigers, are tasked with turning Sin City into a family-friendly destination,” per the show’s official logline. “The duo push the concept of illusion versus reality to the extreme, personally and professionally, until tragedy reframes and opens a mystery surrounding their last fateful Las Vegas show.”

Law will star as Siegfried and Garfield will star as Roy. Both actors will also serve as executive producers on the series with production set to begin this fall.

Matt Shakman (“Monarch: Legacy of Monsters,” “WandaVision”) will direct the pilot and serve as an executive producer. Brian Grazer, Kristen Zolner and Natalie Berkus will executive produce for Imagine Entertainment, alongside executive producers Tony Leondis and Kathy Ciric. Will Malnati, who created “Wild Things: Siegfried & Roy,” will executive produce the project alongside Emmy Award-winning documentary filmmaker Steven Leckart, who wrote, narrated, and executive produced the podcast for At Will Media.

The Apple Original Podcast “Wild Things: Siegfried & Roy” premiered back in 2022, and took a deep-dive into the controversial magicians. The podcast looked at their global fan base, their public personas and what really took place on the night of the fateful tiger attack that altered their brand and careers forever. All eight episodes are now streaming on Apple Podcasts.

Law is a BAFTA Award winner and Academy Award nominee known for roles like “The Young Pope,” “Star Wars: Skeleton Crew” and “The Talented Mr. Ripley.” Garfield is a two-time Academy Award and Emmy Award nominee. He is best known for his roles in “The Amazing Spider-Man,” “Tick, Tick … Boom!” and more recently “We Live in Time.” Law is repped by CAA, Julian Belfrage Associates, Jackoway Austen and ID. Garfield is repped by CAA, Gordon and French, Sloane Offers Weber and Dern, and ID.

Hoffman is repped by CAA and Anonymous Content, Gendler Kelly & Cunningham, and APEX. Shakman is repped by CAA and attorney Todd Rubenstein at Yorn Levine Barnes Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner Endlich Goodell & Gellman.