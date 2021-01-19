joe biden F9 black widow no time to kill

Will Biden Roll Out COVID Vaccines Fast Enough for Movie Theaters – and Spring Blockbusters?

by | January 19, 2021 @ 6:00 AM

Slow vaccination distribution and the arrival of a more contagious COVID-19 strain are putting hopes of a summer revival in danger

Will Joe Biden’s rapid rollout of COVID-19 vaccines be rapid enough to save Hollywood blockbusters aiming to release in theaters this spring — and to save the ailing exhibition industry that needs those big-budget films to bring back moviegoers?

Even if the new administration manages to vaccinate 100 million Americans by the end of April, only 35% to 40% of the U.S. population will have been vaccinated by the time “Black Widow,” the Marvel blockbuster that movie theaters have been hoping will be the first film to truly revive the theatrical box office when it opens on May 7.

Jeremy Fuster

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com

